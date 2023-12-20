Jackson State visits Watson and No. 15 Gonzaga

Jackson State Tigers (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Gonzaga hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Anton Watson scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 76-63 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Gonzaga scores 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-7 in road games. Jackson State ranks third in the SWAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 3.0.

Gonzaga makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Jackson State averages 68.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 66.3 Gonzaga allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Ken Evans is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 69.6% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.