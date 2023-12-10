Jackson scores 18 in VCU’s 86-58 victory over Alcorn State

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zeb Jackson scored 18 points as VCU beat Alcorn State 86-58 on Sunday. Jackson had seven…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zeb Jackson scored 18 points as VCU beat Alcorn State 86-58 on Sunday.

Jackson had seven assists and three steals for the Rams (5-5). Kuany Kuany scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jason Nelson had 14 points and six assists.

Jeremiah Kendall led the way for the Braves (1-8) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Byron Joshua added 13 points, four assists and two steals.

