Jackson scores 17 to lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Bethune-Cookman 86-63

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 17 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Bethune-Cookman 86-63 on Saturday night.

Jackson was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Mastodons (11-1). Anthony Roberts scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Quinton Morton-Robertson was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. The Mastodons picked up their sixth straight win.

The Wildcats (5-5) were led by Dhashon Dyson, who recorded 22 points. Jakobi Heady added 16 points for Bethune-Cookman. In addition, Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. had 10 points.

