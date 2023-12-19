Jackson-Posey and New Mexico State host SFA

New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 1-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 1-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Jaylin Jackson-Posey scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 73-72 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The ‘Jacks have gone 1-2 at home. SFA is sixth in the WAC scoring 74.5 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Aggies have gone 0-4 away from home. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA with 13.1 assists per game led by Jordan Rawls averaging 4.3.

SFA scores 74.5 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 74.3 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 72.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 70.4 SFA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.6 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for SFA.

Kaosi Ezeagu is averaging nine points and 5.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.