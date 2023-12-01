Ivory leads Southern Miss against UAB after 32-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at UAB Blazers (4-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -9;…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at UAB Blazers (4-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -9; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the UAB Blazers after Donovan Ivory scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 90-84 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Blazers are 2-2 in home games. UAB is fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Javian Davis paces the Blazers with 8.1 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in road games. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Victor Hart averaging 5.7.

UAB’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 67.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.4 UAB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Blazers. Davis is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 64.3% for UAB.

Austin Crowley is shooting 35.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Ivory is averaging 14.0 points for Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.