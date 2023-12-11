IUPUI takes on Minnesota, seeks to end 3-game skid

IUPUI Jaguars (3-7, 0-2 Horizon League) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-7, 0-2 Horizon League) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI aims to end its three-game skid with a win over Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have gone 7-1 at home. Minnesota averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 1-3 on the road. IUPUI ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by John Egbuta averaging 1.6.

Minnesota averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game IUPUI gives up. IUPUI averages 65.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 67.2 Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Joshua Ola-Joseph is averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 63.8% for Minnesota.

Jlynn Counter is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 16.2 points. Bryce Monroe is averaging 10.5 points for IUPUI.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.