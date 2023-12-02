IUPUI hosts Warrick and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -10; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Marques Warrick scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 77-59 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in home games. IUPUI allows 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Norse have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky leads the Horizon League with 14.6 assists. Michael Bradley leads the Norse with 5.4.

IUPUI averages 67.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than IUPUI has allowed to its opponents (49.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for IUPUI.

Warrick is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for Northern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.