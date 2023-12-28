IUPUI hosts Detroit Mercy following Toatley’s 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Donovann Toatley scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 83-66 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Jaguars have gone 3-2 in home games. IUPUI is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 67.2 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Titans are 0-2 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon League giving up 77.8 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

IUPUI scores 67.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 77.8 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game IUPUI gives up.

The Jaguars and Titans meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qwanzi Samuels is averaging 4.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Jayden Stone is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Toatley is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

