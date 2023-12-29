IUPUI hosts Detroit Mercy after Toatley’s 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Donovann Toatley scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 83-66 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Jaguars are 3-2 on their home court. IUPUI is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans are 0-2 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy allows 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.4 points per game.

IUPUI’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points lower than IUPUI has allowed to its opponents (50.5%).

The Jaguars and Titans square off Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 16.2 points for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Jayden Stone is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.