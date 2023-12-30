IUPUI and Cleveland State meet in conference showdown

Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tristan Enaruna and the Cleveland State Vikings take on Jlynn Counter and the IUPUI Jaguars in Horizon League play.

The Jaguars are 4-2 on their home court. IUPUI allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Vikings are 2-1 in conference matchups. Cleveland State is eighth in the Horizon League with 11.9 assists per game led by Enaruna averaging 2.8.

IUPUI is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than IUPUI has allowed to its opponents (49.6%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.3 points and 0.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Drew Lowder is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals. Enaruna is averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

