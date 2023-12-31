IUPUI and Cleveland State meet for conference matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -11; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tristan Enaruna and the Cleveland State Vikings visit Jlynn Counter and the IUPUI Jaguars in Horizon League action.

The Jaguars have gone 4-2 at home. IUPUI is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 2-1 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

IUPUI is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than IUPUI gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is averaging 16.2 points for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Enaruna is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.