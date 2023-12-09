Ireland scores 25 to lead Nicholls over Elizabeth City State 84-70

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland had 25 points in Nicholls’ 84-70 victory over Elizabeth City State on Saturday night.…

Ireland was 10 of 17 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Colonels (4-6). Jamal West scored 17 points while going 4 of 7 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Robert Brown III had 16 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Michael Eads led the Vikings in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Reggie Raynor added 10 points for Elizabeth City State. Jaquantae Harris also had eight points.

