Iowa visits No. 1 Purdue following Edey’s 35-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -13; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Zach Edey scored 35 points in Purdue’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers are 4-0 on their home court. Purdue is eighth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Edey averaging 4.1.

The Hawkeyes are 0-1 on the road. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Purdue makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Iowa scores 23.6 more points per game (90.7) than Purdue gives up (67.1).

The Boilermakers and Hawkeyes square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Purdue.

Ben Krikke is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 14.3 points for Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

