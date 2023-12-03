Iowa visits No. 1 Purdue following Edey’s 35-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes after Zach Edey scored 35 points in Purdue’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers are 4-0 in home games. Purdue scores 84.6 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 0-1 in road games. Iowa leads the Big Ten scoring 90.7 points per game while shooting 49.3%.

Purdue scores 84.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 75.7 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Purdue gives up.

The Boilermakers and Hawkeyes face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Jones averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Edey is shooting 60.8% and averaging 23.5 points for Purdue.

Ben Krikke is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 14.3 points for Iowa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

