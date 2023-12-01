Iowa State visits Nelson and DePaul

Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -14; over/under…

Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-5)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -14; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Iowa State Cyclones after Da’Sean Nelson scored 23 points in DePaul’s 89-79 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Blue Demons are 1-3 in home games. DePaul has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Iowa State averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 24.7 points per game.

DePaul averages 70.0 points, 14.1 more per game than the 55.9 Iowa State gives up. Iowa State scores 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than DePaul gives up (75.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.3 points for DePaul.

Tamin Lipsey is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 14.1 points and 2.7 rebounds for Iowa State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

