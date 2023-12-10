Iowa State plays Prairie View A&M after Gilbert’s 25-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -24.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points in Iowa State’s 90-65 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 at home. Iowa State is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 2-3 in road games. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Nunley averaging 2.3.

Iowa State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Prairie View A&M averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Iowa State.

Charles Smith IV is averaging 16.6 points for the Panthers. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 13.6 points for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

