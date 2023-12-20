Iowa State plays Eastern Illinois, seeks 4th straight home win

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Eastern Illinois looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Cyclones have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 2.4.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Iowa State averages 86.9 points, 23.4 more per game than the 63.5 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Dan Luers averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Nakyel Shelton is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

