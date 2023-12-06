Iowa State hosts Iowa after King’s 24-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa…

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Tre King scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 99-80 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Cyclones have gone 4-0 in home games. Iowa State averages 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The Hawkeyes have gone 0-2 away from home. Iowa is eighth in the Big Ten with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sandfort averaging 2.1.

Iowa State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Iowa scores 29.0 more points per game (87.9) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Iowa State.

Ben Krikke is shooting 60.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 13.6 points for Iowa.

