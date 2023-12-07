Iowa State hosts Iowa after King’s 24-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Tre King scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 99-80 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Cyclones have gone 4-0 in home games. Iowa State is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes are 0-2 in road games. Iowa averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Dasonte Bowen with 3.4.

Iowa State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Iowa averages 29.0 more points per game (87.9) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 13.6 points. Tamin Lipsey is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.1 points for Iowa State.

Ben Krikke is averaging 18.4 points for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 13.6 points for Iowa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.