Iowa hosts UMBC following Brown’s 24-point game

UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -26; over/under is 177

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the Iowa Hawkeyes after Dion Brown scored 24 points in UMBC’s 66-60 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Hawkeyes are 4-1 on their home court. Iowa is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Retrievers are 1-6 in road games. UMBC is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iowa’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 78.4 points per game, 1.2 more than the 77.2 Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is averaging 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Ben Krikke is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Brown is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

