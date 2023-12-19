Iowa hosts UMBC after Brown’s 24-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC…

UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Dion Brown scored 24 points in UMBC’s 66-60 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Hawkeyes are 4-1 on their home court. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 18.2 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 3.5.

The Retrievers have gone 1-6 away from home. UMBC allows 82.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Iowa’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is averaging 16.7 points for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Brown is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Retrievers. Khydarius Smith is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

