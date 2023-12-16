Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -21.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes play the Florida A&M Rattlers in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are 5-3 in non-conference play. Iowa scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Rattlers have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Florida A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Iowa averages 84.8 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 81.7 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 69.7 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 79.7 Iowa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is shooting 58.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 13.3 points for Iowa.

Hantz Louis-Jeune averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Keith Lamar is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

