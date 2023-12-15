Iowa Hawkeyes and the Florida A&M Rattlers play in Des Moines, Iowa

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Florida A&M Rattlers at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are 5-3 in non-conference play. Iowa scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Rattlers have a 2-5 record in non-conference play. Florida A&M allows 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

Iowa scores 84.8 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 81.7 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 17.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.1% for Iowa.

Keith Lamar is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. K’Jei Parker is averaging 10.1 points for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

