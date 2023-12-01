Iona visits Leach and Fairfield

Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (1-5) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4;…

Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (1-5)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the Iona Gaels after Jalen Leach scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 83-80 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Stags have gone 1-1 in home games. Fairfield has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.

The Gaels are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Fairfield averages 72.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 75.9 Iona gives up. Iona averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Gaels face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Stags. Peyton Smith is averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Fairfield.

Idan Tretout is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Greg Gordon is averaging 12.6 points for Iona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

