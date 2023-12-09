Iona plays Saint Francis (PA) on 3-game home skid

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) at Iona Gaels (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) at Iona Gaels (3-6, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Saint Francis (PA).

The Gaels have gone 1-2 at home. Iona is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash are 2-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) allows 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Iona averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 73.3 Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% for Iona.

Bobby Rosenberger III averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Cam Gregory is averaging 11.8 points for Saint Francis (PA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

