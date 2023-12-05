Iona hosts Thomas and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (5-2) at Iona Gaels (3-5, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (5-2) at Iona Gaels (3-5, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Iona Gaels after Tyler Thomas scored 25 points in Hofstra’s 82-63 win against the South Florida Bulls.

The Gaels are 1-1 on their home court. Iona ranks ninth in the MAAC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Greg Gordon averaging 3.8.

The Pride are 0-1 in road games. Hofstra is 15th in college basketball averaging 11.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.1% from deep. Thomas leads the team averaging 4.9 makes while shooting 45.3% from 3-point range.

Iona averages 75.0 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 70.3 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 10.1 more points per game (84.9) than Iona gives up to opponents (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 12.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for Iona.

Thomas averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 25.0 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.