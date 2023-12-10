Iona hosts Saint Francis (PA) on 3-game home slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) at Iona Gaels (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) at Iona Gaels (3-6, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -16; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Iona is looking to stop its three-game home slide with a win over Saint Francis (PA).

The Gaels are 1-2 on their home court. Iona is third in the MAAC scoring 73.0 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Red Flash are 2-4 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Iona is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Idan Tretout is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.4 points for Iona.

Cam Gregory is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Red Flash. Aaron Talbert is averaging 8.0 points for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

