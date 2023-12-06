Iona hosts Hofstra after Thomas’ 25-point game

Hofstra Pride (5-2) at Iona Gaels (3-5, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (5-2) at Iona Gaels (3-5, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Iona Gaels after Tyler Thomas scored 25 points in Hofstra’s 82-63 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Gaels are 1-1 in home games. Iona has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.

The Pride are 0-1 on the road. Hofstra leads the CAA with 18.1 assists. Jaquan Carlos leads the Pride with 6.6.

Iona’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Idan Tretout is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.0 points for Iona.

Thomas is scoring 25.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 19.1 points for Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.