Iona Gaels take on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-2) vs. Iona Gaels (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels face the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Gaels are 3-5 in non-conference play. Iona is seventh in the MAAC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Greg Gordon averaging 12.0.

The Hawks have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is eighth in the A-10 scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Iona’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Iona.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 11.9 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

