Iona Gaels take on the Colgate Raiders in non-conference action

Colgate Raiders (6-5) at Iona Gaels (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (6-5) at Iona Gaels (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Idan Tretout and the Iona Gaels host Braeden Smith and the Colgate Raiders in out-of-conference action.

The Gaels are 2-2 on their home court. Iona has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Raiders are 1-3 in road games. Colgate scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Iona is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tretout is shooting 37.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Smith is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 9.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.