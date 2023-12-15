Iona Gaels and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks meet in Elmont, New York

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-2) vs. Iona Gaels (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-2) vs. Iona Gaels (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks and the Iona Gaels square off in Elmont, New York.

The Gaels are 3-5 in non-conference play. Iona has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Iona makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Iona.

Erik Reynolds II is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

