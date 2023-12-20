Iona faces Colgate in non-conference play

Colgate Raiders (6-5) at Iona Gaels (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate…

Colgate Raiders (6-5) at Iona Gaels (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate heads to Iona for a non-conference matchup.

The Gaels are 2-2 in home games. Iona is sixth in the MAAC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-3 on the road. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot League giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Iona is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 70.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 72.5 Iona allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 10.5 points. Idan Tretout is averaging 12.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Iona.

Braeden Smith is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 9.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.