Indiana visits Michigan following McDaniel’s 33-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (4-4)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Indiana Hoosiers after Dug McDaniel scored 33 points in Michigan’s 86-83 overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Wolverines have gone 2-1 in home games. Michigan scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Hoosiers play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Indiana has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Michigan’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Hoosiers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 20.3 points and 5.3 assists. Olivier Nkamhoua is shooting 57.6% and averaging 16.9 points for Michigan.

Xavier Johnson averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Kel’el Ware is averaging 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

