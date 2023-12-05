Indiana visits Michigan following McDaniel’s 33-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (4-4) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (4-4)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Indiana Hoosiers after Dug McDaniel scored 33 points in Michigan’s 86-83 overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Wolverines have gone 2-1 at home. Michigan is third in the Big Ten scoring 82.0 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Hoosiers play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Indiana has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Michigan averages 82.0 points, 13.6 more per game than the 68.4 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 73.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 76.4 Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Hoosiers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 57.6% for Michigan.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 14.7 points for Indiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.