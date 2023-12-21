Indiana takes on North Alabama for out-of-conference contest

North Alabama Lions (6-6) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (6-6) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacari Lane and the North Alabama Lions take on Kel’el Ware and the Indiana Hoosiers in non-conference play.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-1 at home. Indiana has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. North Alabama ranks eighth in the ASUN allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Indiana’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ware is shooting 55.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Damien Forrest is averaging 9.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lions. Lane is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

