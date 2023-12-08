Indiana State plays Southern Indiana following Swope’s 27-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-1, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-1, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Isaiah Swope scored 27 points in Indiana State’s 90-67 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Sycamores have gone 3-0 in home games. Indiana State ranks ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 7.9.

Indiana State makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Southern Indiana averages 66.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.8 Indiana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 15.3 points for Indiana State.

Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 12.9 points for the Screaming Eagles. Smith is averaging 10.8 points for Southern Indiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

