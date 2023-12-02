Indiana State plays Bradley after Swope’s 22-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Bradley Braves after Isaiah Swope scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 77-48 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves have gone 3-0 in home games. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 5.1.

The Sycamores have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Bradley averages 75.0 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 73.0 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State scores 18.1 more points per game (87.4) than Bradley allows (69.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Malevy Leons is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.3 points for Bradley.

Swope is shooting 52.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Sycamores. Jayson Kent is averaging 13.7 points for Indiana State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.