Indiana State knocks off Bradley 85-77

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 22 points in Indiana State’s 85-77 victory over Bradley on Saturday.

Avila had nine rebounds for the Sycamores (7-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 18 points, shooting 5 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ryan Conwell was 6 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points. The Sycamores extended their winning streak to six games.

The Braves (6-2, 0-2) were led by Connor Hickman, who recorded 19 points and three steals. Bradley also got 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Malevy Leons. Duke Deen also had 13 points and four assists.

