Indiana plays Auburn

Auburn Tigers (5-2) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers and the Indiana Hoosiers play at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hoosiers have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Auburn averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Indiana’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Auburn allows. Auburn scores 9.3 more points per game (78.6) than Indiana allows to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is shooting 63.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.5 points for Indiana.

Johni Broome is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 10.6 points for Auburn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

