Indiana hosts Morehead State following Galloway’s 28-point game

Morehead State Eagles (8-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Trey Galloway scored 28 points in Indiana’s 75-71 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-1 in home games. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kel’el Ware averaging 8.0.

The Eagles are 3-3 on the road. Morehead State averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Drew Thelwell with 4.8.

Indiana makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Morehead State averages 76.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 73.3 Indiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc. Ware is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.1 points for Indiana.

Riley Minix is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

