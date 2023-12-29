Indiana hosts Kennesaw State following Burden’s 22-point showing

Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -12.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays the Indiana Hoosiers after Terrell Burden scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-70 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Hoosiers have gone 6-1 in home games. Indiana has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 2-4 on the road. Kennesaw State scores 85.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Indiana averages 74.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State scores 13.1 more points per game (85.4) than Indiana allows (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists. Malik Reneau is shooting 58.8% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Burden is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

