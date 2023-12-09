Indiana Hoosiers face the Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers (5-2) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5;…

Auburn Tigers (5-2) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers and the Indiana Hoosiers meet at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hoosiers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.4 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.3.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Auburn has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Indiana makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Auburn has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is shooting 63.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

