Incarnate Word visits Brownell and UIC

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Jaden Brownell scored 22 points in UIC’s 89-68 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Flames have gone 3-2 in home games. UIC averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-5 in road games. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

UIC makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Incarnate Word has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for UIC.

Sky Wicks is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds for Incarnate Word.

