Incarnate Word plays Rice following Wicks’ 28-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) at Rice Owls (3-6) Houston; Wednesday, 12:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5; over/under is…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) at Rice Owls (3-6)

Houston; Wednesday, 12:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits the Rice Owls after Sky Wicks scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 76-75 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Owls have gone 3-1 in home games. Rice is fourth in the AAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.1.

The Cardinals are 1-4 in road games. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Rice is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 77.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 79.0 Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Mekhi Mason is shooting 38.0% and averaging 12.4 points for Rice.

Wicks is shooting 44.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 13.6 points for Incarnate Word.

