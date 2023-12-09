Incarnate Word hosts McLaughlin and Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3;…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Trenton McLaughlin scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-76 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Cardinals have gone 2-0 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lumberjacks are 2-4 in road games. Northern Arizona is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Incarnate Word averages 78.1 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.8 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 65.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 79.5 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.8 points. Sky Wicks is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.0 points for Incarnate Word.

