Imariagbe scores 26 as Houston Christian downs Champion Christian 107-72

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Imariagbe scored 26 points and added career highs of 21 rebounds and four assists to lead…

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Imariagbe scored 26 points and added career highs of 21 rebounds and four assists to lead Houston Christian over Champion Christian 107-72 on Saturday night.

Marcus Greene added 16 points for Houston Christian (2-7), shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Pierce Bazil had 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Jamal Clark led the way for the Tigers with 21 points, four assists and four steals. Noah Brooks added 17 points for Champion Christian. In addition, Ariyon Williams finished with 13 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.