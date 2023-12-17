Live Radio
Illinois State wins 75-65 against North Dakota State

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 6:27 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Darius Burford had 28 points in Illinois State’s 75-65 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday night.

Burford also contributed three steals for the Redbirds (7-4). Myles Foster added 16 points and six rebounds. Dalton Banks finished with 10 points.

Tajavis Miller finished with 18 points for the Bison (7-5). Andrew Morgan added 15 points and Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

