Illinois State visits No. 8 Kentucky following Reeves’ 30-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Antonio Reeves scored 30 points in Kentucky’s 95-76 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Kentucky is the best team in the SEC with 16.9 fast break points.

The Redbirds are 1-1 in road games. Illinois State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Kentucky averages 90.6 points, 25.2 more per game than the 65.4 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Darius Burford is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redbirds. Dalton Banks is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 91.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.