Illinois State Redbirds face the Norfolk State Spartans on 3-game win streak

Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-3, 2-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State comes into a matchup with Norfolk State as winners of three consecutive games.

The Redbirds have gone 4-0 in home games. Illinois State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 1-1 in road games. Norfolk State is the top team in the MEAC scoring 15.6 fast break points per game.

Illinois State scores 67.1 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 66.8 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Redbirds. Luke Kasubke is averaging 5.6 points for Illinois State.

Jamarii Thomas is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.2 points for Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

