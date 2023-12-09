Illinois State faces Norfolk State, aims for 4th straight victory

Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-3, 2-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-3, 2-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -5.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State comes into a matchup with Norfolk State as winners of three straight games.

The Redbirds have gone 4-0 in home games. Illinois State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 1-1 in road games. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Christian Ings averaging 5.5.

Illinois State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Redbirds. Luke Kasubke is averaging 5.6 points for Illinois State.

Jamarii Thomas averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.2 points for Norfolk State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

